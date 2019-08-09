Timothy Allen Flowers, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy “Tim” Allen Flowers, 58, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at his home after a brief illness.

He was born October 6, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Gregory and Arlene (Collier) Flowers.

On July 7, 2007, he married the former Susan A. Cook.

Tim was a 1978 graduate of Champion High School and was a robotics engineer at General Motors retiring after 30 years of service.

Tim was an excellent drummer and played in an AC/DC cover band called “Fat Angus.” He enjoyed working in his flower garden but most of all he loved spending time with his grandkids. He was a Friend of Bill W.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Susan A. Flowers of Warren, Ohio; mother, Arlene (Collier) Flowers; children, Adam M. Flowers of Niles, Ohio, Dean M. DeCiancio of Warren, Ohio, Sadie A. Timmerman of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Owen L.D. Anderson of Warren, Ohio; brother, Dan (Shirley) Flowers of Solon, Ohio; sister, Jennifer (David) Taylor of Warren, Ohio and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gregory Flowers and also his sister, Shelley Flowers

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 14 at 2:15 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Cay Tomerlin will officiate.

Friends and family may gather from 12:00 p.m. until service time at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 14.

In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to AA of Cleveland, 1557 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44114 in Tim’s memory.