Timothy A. Veits, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Timothy A. Veits, 74, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



He was born January 10, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Willard Veits and the late Harriet (Post) Veits.



Timothy was a graduate of Chalker High School.

He was employed as a janitor at Warren City Schools for many years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

Timothy loved his grandchildren, golfing, watching his grandchildren play soccer and he was an avid Cleveland sports fan.



He is survived by his wife, Janine (Quinby) Veits of Warren; daughter, Angela (Adam) O’Brien of Warren; son, Richard Veits of Warren; grandchildren, Sebastian and Josellen; brother, Thomas Veits of Southington; sister, Valerie (Robert) Reel of Georgia and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Veits.



Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., on Wednesday, June 30, at the funeral home.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family visiting carlwhall.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.