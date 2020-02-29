Tiffany Dawn Baker, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tiffany Dawn Alley Baker, 38, of Warren, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 1, 1981, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a daughter of Connie Sue Proffitt Metz, the late Paul Randall Alley Sr. and Bill and Claudia Persavich who helped raise her.

She was a graduate of Chardon High School Class of 2000 and worked at PNC Bank as a teller and as a loan officer.

She enjoyed reading, tennis, Law & Order SVU, her football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, spending time with family and friends.

Her life was filled with the enjoyment of her family and her sons, most of all.

Tiffany was a blessing from the Lord Jesus Christ and she will always be in our hearts, until we see her again.

She is survived by her mother, Connie S (Bob) Metz; parents, Bill (Claudia) Persavich; sons, Jason Billings, Jr. and Alex Billings; sisters, Heather (Jason) Breeden and Stephanie (Jessi) Noyes; brothers, Joey Persavich, Randall (Angie) Alley, Paul (Rebekah) Alley; maternal grandmother, Dixie McCray; paternal grandmother, Maryann Merriman; her love, Paul Baker; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Jason P Billings, Sr.; father, Paul Randall Alley, Sr.; brother, Paul Randall Alley, Jr.; grandfathers, Homer L. Proffitt, Delbert McCray and James (Annie) Alley; as well as uncle, John Proffitt.

Services will be held at 5:00 p.m., on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio, where her uncle, Rev. Thomas Proffitt will officiate.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., on March 2, 2020, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A private graveside service will take place on Tuesday at Bicknell Cemetery in Portland, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 2, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.