WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Wolcott, 73, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born November 4, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late William and the late Dorothy (Jaster) Wolcott.

Thomas was involved with the Salvation Army. He enjoyed attending church, working at the toy drop off center and going on the Salvation Army camping trips.

He was also a Nascar fan, and rooted for Ryan Blaney. Thomas was loved by his family and friends and was always trying to keep his nieces and nephews from stealing his ball cap.

He is survived by his brother, Ernest (Susie) Wolcott of Howland, Ohio; sister, Kathleen Wolcott of Warren, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sandra Wolcott; nephews, Jimmy, David and Zane; nieces, Stacy, Melinda and Mary; 13 great-nieces and nephews and 11 great-great nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Eugene Wolcott.

Services will be held at a later date, at the Salvation Army.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

