Thomas William Morris, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas William Morris, 64, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Hospice House in Poland after suffering multiple strokes.



He was born December 4, 1956, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of the late Walton Morris and Gisela (Burgdorf) Morris.



Thomas grew up in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Florida, before moving up to Northeast Ohio in 1975 and was a 2008 retiree of General Motors in Lordstown.

His hobbies included politically driven conversations, watching Jeopardy and spending time with loved ones.



He is survived by his wife, Roxane Morris of Warren, Ohio; two brothers, James Morris of Niles, Ohio and David (Angela) Morris of Youngstown, Ohio; sister, Katherine (Kent) Hall of South Carolina; his three children, Robert (Veronica) Morris of Niles, Ohio, Jonnah Morris of Niles, Ohio and Spencer Morris of Brookfield, Ohio; three grandchildren, Audriana, Walton and Waylon Morris; paternal uncle and aunt, Ernest (Ellen) Morris and maternal aunt, Irmgard Nelson.



In addition to his parents, Walton and Gisela; he was preceded in death by one daughter, Grace Morris.



Services will be held 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Wade Hartzell will officiate.



Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 3, at the funeral home.



Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.



Friends and family may send condolences to his family by visiting carlwhall.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.