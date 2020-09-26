Thomas W. Holko, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas W. Holko, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

The son of James Edward Holko and Lucy Andreatta Holko, he was born on August 14, 1957 in Warren, Ohio.

He graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1975. He was a longtime member of the Carpenter’s Union and Laborer’s Union.

Tommy enjoyed life and he made sure everyone else did too. Whether he was playing “Grampy” to his beloved grandkids, helping Beth make chili or cheeseburgers, negotiating the best deal on a car or truck, or driving family cross-country, he always had fun. He never stopped talking, laughing or listening.

He would talk to anybody. Everywhere Tommy went he had friends or made new friends. Everybody that knew him had a story about him. He was larger than life and had a great smile!

Tommy loved music, movies and sports – all sports – from baseball and softball, in which he excelled, to sandlot football, pickup basketball and dirt bike racing. He passed on that love of sports to his kids and grandkids, all of whom are healthy and active. He had a great love for all animals, especially dogs.

He will be sadly missed by his mother, Lucy; his soulmate, Beth; his children, James, Kevin, Daniel (Cara) and Amie; his brothers, Joe and Ken and his grandchildren, Thomas, Ashtyn, Sophia, Tristyn, Arianna, Mykal and Carter.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Edward Holko.

A celebration of his life will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at The Clubhouse in the Woods, 9595 Bay Hill Drive Warren, OH 44484.

Tommy was never without a bandana on his head, around his neck or in his back pocket. So come out and celebrate his life with us and wear your favorite bandana.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Life Challenge Ministries, 17667 Pierson Street, Detroit, MI 48219.

The arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. You may send condolences to the family at carlwhall.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: