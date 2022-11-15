WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas James Harkelrode II, 35, of West Farmington, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born October 18, 1987, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Thomas James Harkelrode, Sr. and Vickie Dawn (Barnhart) Harkelrode.

Thomas was a 2006 graduate of Southington High School.

He was a fireman for 15 years most recently with the Niles Fire Department. Thomas was a bricklayer for 15 years and recently started his own business, Harkelrode and Sons Masonry.

Thomas enjoyed hunting with his son and friends, fishing, dancing, karaoke and music. He was the life of the party and his energy will be missed.

He is survived by his parents, Vickie Dawn and Thomas James Harkelrode, Sr.; children, Caitlyn Harkelrode, Eric Harkelrode and Addison Harkelrode; paternal grandfather, Laurel Harkelrode, Jr. of McDonald, Ohio; aunt and uncles, Kathy Randles, Patricia (David) Rowland, Sharon Wick, Ken (JoAnn) Barnhart, Laura (Mike) Martin, Jeff (Denise) Barnhart, Todd Harkelrode, Robin (Larry) Pabin and Nicole (John) Webb and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Eric “Joe” Harkelrode and Matthew Louis Harkelrode; paternal grandmother, Patricia Ady; maternal grandfather, Walter Barnhart; maternal grandmother, Ethel Barnhart; uncles, Gene Barnhart and Louis Harkelrode and cousin, Kelly Earley.

Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Shirley Frantz will officiate. Firefighter honors will be observed at the funeral home and the cemetery.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home and again one hour prior to the service on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, West Farmington, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any material contributions be made to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.