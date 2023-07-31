WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Stephen Atkinson, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 1, 1943, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of the late Walter P. and the late Margaret R. (Bialko) Atkinson.

Thomas was an owner/operator Tow Truck Driver, and a veteran of the US Army.

He enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, but above all he loved spending time with his grandchildren. Thomas was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Surviving are his wife, Jacqueline Kay Atkinson of Warren, two daughters, Veronica (Jerry) Starr of Warren, Ohio and Jenny (Mark Bokina) Atkinson of Columbus, Georgia; four grandchildren, Rachel Baker, Jeremy Starr, Stephen Atkinson, and Samantha Atkinson; and five great-grandchildren. Also surviving are six brothers, Walter Atkinson, Jr. and William (Gale) Atkinson both of Ravenna, Ohio, James (Diane) Atkinson of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Steve Atkinson of West Palm Beach, Florida, Robert (Cindy) Atkinson of Sharlesville, Ohio, and Joseph (Nancy) Atkinson of Phoenix, Arizona; and a sister, Mary Rita Atkinson of Ravenna, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, L. Shawn Atkinson; and three brothers, Richard “Rick” Atkinson, John Atkinson, and David Atkinson.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, August 4, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

