BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Norman Sawyer, 82, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday morning, November 27, 2022.

He was born in Warren on May 21, 1940.

Tom was known for his extreme work ethic. His first job was working in Ruetenik Gardens, “The Mucks” in Bloomfield, as a very young boy. Later, he became a lifeguard at Willow Lake where he met Wanda List who would become his wife of 62 years. Tom found his career calling while at Warren’s VanHuffle Tube Corporation where he trained as an electrician and worked in the factory’s maintenance department, rising to the head of this department, for nearly 30 years from 1960 until VanHuffle’s closing. Tom then moved to Kennametal’s Orwell facility where he served in similar capacities until his retirement in 2008. Tom was also deputized by the Trumbull County Sherriff’s department and was a former member of the U.S. Army Reserves.

To support his family, Tom was also industrious outside of his full-time positions. Tom operated his own electrical contracting business and soybean farm, wiring dozens of homes in Trumbull County while also farming around 60 total acres for more than 40 years.

Tom’s true passion was community service, especially the Trumbull County Fair where he was honored to be elected to the Fair Board for 42 years from 1979 to 2021. Tom served on several committees and held many positions on the board, including being board president for many of his years of service. His favorite positions were those in support of youth activities at the fair through junior fair and 4-H related roles. He was also a 4-H adviser for more than 20 years.

Tom had a fierce love for his family. He made sure they had everything they needed, including educating them on the ins and outs of farming, basic mechanics and many other life skills. He spent countless hours sharing silly and sometimes exaggerated stories of his childhood. He was an avid bowler and member of several leagues over the decades.

He is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Sawyer of Bristolville; son, Robert Sawyer (Danielle) of Broadalbin, New York and daughter, Jennifer Nolan (Joshua) of Champion, Ohio; sister, Marlene King of Warren, Ohio and he was a grandfather “Papa” to six grandchildren, Nathan Sawyer, Leslie Sawyer, Madigan Nolan, Micah Nolan, Marcam Nolan and Maguire Nolan.

In addition to his parents and his sister, Lilian, he was preceded in death by his sons, Thomas Sawyer, Jr. and David Sawyer.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, as well as one hour prior to the service on Thursday, December 1, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow the services on Thursday.

Interment will be at Green Lawn cemetery, Greene, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to https://gofund.me/962a0fdf. All donations will be given to the Trumbull County Fair Junior Fair Board in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

