Thomas N. “Tucker” Flowers, Jr., Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas N. Flowers, Jr., 66, of Warren, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday morning, August 3, 2019, at his residence.

“Tucker”, as he was affectionately known, was born September 16, 1952 in Warren, a son of Thomas N. and Lucille (Stanton) Flowers, Sr.

He was a 1970 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and he worked for various employers as a truck driver for more than 30 years, prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War.

Tucker was a member of ITAM #30, Loyal Order of Moose #186 and the Sons of Italy #2744, of Warren.

He enjoyed bowling, golf, playing bocce and he loved cooking. Tom’s greatest joy in life was his family and friends. He especially cherished the time he spent with his beloved grandchildren, who were the light of his life.

He is survived by two daughters, Lori C. Levy and April N. (Kevin) Pounds, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He also leaves behind a brother, Fredrick Flowers and a sister, Joann Orr, both of Warren; six grandchildren, Kevin, Alex, Jimacia, Connell, Emily and Jaelynn; his former wife, Shirley M. Flowers of Colorado Springs; his longtime companion, Charlotte Perry of Newton Falls and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James P. Flowers.

Memorial services will be held 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Friday, August 9 at the funeral home.

Also, for anyone unable to attend services at the funeral home, there will be a celebration of Tucker’s life Friday evening, August 9, at the Rock Bottom Cafe, 1680 N. Park Avenue, Warren.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 6 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

