Thomas Matthews, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Matthews, 78, of Warren, Ohio, passed on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born July 3, 1941 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Thomas D. and the late Pauline (Pesante) Matthews.

On January 27, 1962, he married Bonnie Lee Freeborough and they spent the next 49 years together until her passing on June 28, 2011.

Thomas was a graduate of Swissvale High School, class of 1959.

He started his career with General Motors in Pittsburgh as a tool and die maker. He then moved to Lordstown and continued his career, eventually retiring as a supervisor with over 30 years at the company.

Thomas was an avid golfer and was proud of his hole-in-one at Mill Creek Golf Course.

He also was a devout Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan and enjoyed gardening with his wife.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Thomas K. (Rachael) Matthews of Dublin, Ohio, Richard (Wandra) Matthews of Warren, Ohio and Christopher (Christine) Matthews of Bel Air, Maryland; nine grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Walker, Dominic, Devan, Ryan, Nikki, Mackenzie and Eliana; eight great-grandchildren with one on the way and brothers, Dennis (Edie) and Robert (Sandy) Matthews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Bonnie Lee Matthews and his parents.

A private celebration-of-life event for close family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

Per his wishes, he has been cremated and Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with his arrangements.

The family requests that material contributions be made in Thomas’ memory to the American Cancer Society-Mahoning Valley, Unit 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.