CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Marvin Albrecht, 79, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 25, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Stephen Albrecht and the late Mary Anne (Kopena) Albrecht.

On May 24, 1966, he married Kathryn Elaine Hinkle and they have spent the last 56 years together.

Tom was a graduate of Howland High School class of 1962.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in Germany, during the Vietnam War.

He worked in assembly at General Motors Lordstown, retiring after 36 years.

Thomas was a member of Jubilee Christian Fellowship in Canfield.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Kathryn E. Albrecht of Cortland, Ohio; sons, Thomas M. (Karen) Albrecht, Jr. of West Virginia and Paul Albrecht of McDonald, Ohio; siblings, Steven Albrecht of South Carolina, Renee A. Stevens of West Farmington, Ohio, David J. (Ellen) Albrecht of Cortland, Ohio and Richard A. Albrecht of Girard, Ohio; grandchildren, Ashley, Heather, Robert, Melanie “Mel”, Brandon, Isabella, Alexis, Josiah and Kiira, as well as great-grandchildren, Carson, Cooper, Austin, Robert, Xiamara and Alister.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Tricia Elaine Heintz.

Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Jeffrey Mincher will officiate. Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. prior to services.

Interment will be in Dugan Cemetery, Fowler Township.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.