Thomas M. Andrella, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas M. Andrella passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in the compassionate care of Ohio Living Lake Vista and Hospice after his strong battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Tom was born in Warren on October 31, 1941 to Ann Duda Andrella and John Andrella.

Tom spent his childhood in and on Lake Milton.

He attended St Mary’s elementary school and graduated from Jackson-Milton High School.

In the fall in 1959, he entered the U.S. Navy and continued his love of being on the water. During his tour of duty, he served on an ammo ship touring the Mediterranean Sea.

After his discharge from the Navy, he began his tool and die apprenticeship at Packard Electric where he retired in 2001 after 39 years. As if working steady midnights wasn’t fulfilling enough, he also owned a machine shop Alloy Welding, where he spent his daytime hours.

In his spare time, he enjoyed sailing on his sail boat and participating in races across Lake Erie. He was a member of the Ashtabula Yacht Club. During his later years, he retired from sailing and enjoyed his fishing boat with his buddies on Lake Erie.

In 1977, he made the “famous left turn” and found the love of his life, Lou Rae. They married in 1978 and enjoyed 41 years of unconditional, loving marriage.

Tom will always be remembered for his cup being half full. He had several mottos that he lived by that his family will never forget. “It’s easier to just be nice”, “Relax”, and “Have some finesse”.

Tom is survived by his loving wife, Lou Rae; sons, Aaron Andrella (Pam) of Niles and Adam Andrella (Lyne) of Marysville; daughters, Debbe Marshall (Tom) of Leavittsburg and Tamme Ludwick of Warren and brother, James (Jan) of Warren. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Other then his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Bill Briscoe.

As an expression of sympathy donations can be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe, Canfield, OH 44406 for contributions in Tom’s name.

His body has been donated to Cleveland Clinic for medical research.

A gathering of friends and family will be at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Sunday, February 16 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank the Ohio Living Long Term Care and Hospice staff for their loving care and compassion.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 13, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.