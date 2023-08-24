CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas L. Hessler, 85 of Champion, Ohio, was called into the arms of his loving Savior Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born May 2, 1938 in Hastings, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Ignatius and the late Julia (Misinek) Hessler.

On August 22, 1964, he married the former Barbara Majoras.

He was a loyal employee of General Motors for over 33 years, where he even accepted Christ as his Savior.

Thomas was a faithful servant and active member of the Nazarene Church. He was devout in his faith, practicing his devotions and praying over his friends and family daily.

Thomas liked being active and walking throughout his neighborhood. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and following them in their activities. Thomas was a devoted husband, father and pappap who provided for and loved his family. He was a giving person who was always willing to help others.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara “Barbie” Hessler of Champion, Ohio; daughters, Mary Ellen (Brendan) Sheehan of Johnstown, Ohio and Patricia (William Oswald) Deehr of Champion, Ohio; sister, Theresa Pandolfi and grandchildren, Connor, Reagan, Brendan, Isabella and Olivia.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Leo, Edward, Joseph, George, James and Agnes.

There will be a private memorial service at a later time.

The family would like to thank St. Elizabeth Hospital ICU 3rd and 4th floors for their compassionate care.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

