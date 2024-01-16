MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas H. Cox, 64 of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 14, 2024, at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

He was born September 30, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Jerry W. Cox and the late Mona V. Marling.

Thomas was a 1979 graduate of Warren Western Reserve.

He was employed as a cook at McDonalds.

He enjoyed bowling at the former Rainbow Lane, camping and traveling.

He is survived by his brother, Terry Cox of Mantua, Ohio; stepbrothers, John Flight and Keith Flight, both of Warren, Ohio; uncle, Harry Marling of Champion, Ohio; aunt, Susan Clay of Cortland, Ohio; nephews, Josh Floyd of Braceville, Ohio and Conner Cox Allgood of Warren, Ohio and nieces, Constance Allgood and Cassidy Allgood, both of Warren, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.