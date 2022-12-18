WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Holmes Leonard passed away Friday, December 16, 2022, after a long battle with dementia.

He was born January 30, 1946 in Lackawanna, New York.

A United States Marine Corps veteran, Tom also worked for New York Central Railroad.

He is survived by his wife Suzanne; seven children; two stepchildren; 16 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and three brothers, Mike, Tim and Norman.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with these arrangements.