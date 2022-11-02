WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edwin DeCamp, 64, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born July 21, 1958, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Albert R. and Lillian (Potashnik) DeCamp.

Thomas was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School.

He was employed by the City of Warren for 35 years.

He is survived by his daughter, Monica M. (Christopher) Johnson of Cortland, Ohio; sons, Brent A. (Mandy ) DeCamp of Northfield, Ohio and Reide T. (Heather Wamer) DeCamp of Warren, Ohio; partner, Cherie Charlton of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, DinaMarie, Nicholas, Londyn, William and Elton; nephew, Peter (Brittany) Liberopoulos; niece, Kristen (Jason) Lawson and ex-wife, Sandy Meehan Butcher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Dolly Poulos and faithful pal, DeekDog.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Per Thomas’ wishes, any material contributions can be made to whomever you wish, afterwards crack one open and think of me.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

