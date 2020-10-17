Thomas Edward Lewis, Sr., Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Edward Lewis, Sr., 85, of Avon Park, Florida passed away October 9, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born July 10, 1935 in Leavittsburg, Ohio, a son of the late Charles E. Lewis and the Dorothy (Clark) Lewis.

He married Judith (Frees) Lewis on July 12, 2013.

He was a member of Avon Park Baptist Church.

Thomas worked as a Sheet Metal Mechanic at Woodward Corporation for 29 years.

He was the past president of Warren Western Reserve High School Boosters Club and also Sheet Metal Local #3.

Thomas enjoyed camping and spending time with his family. He particularly liked watching football with his son.

Thomas is survived by his second wife, Judith A. (Frees) Lewis of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Patricia Kovalak of Chardon, Ohio; son, Thomas Lewis, Jr. of Avon Park, Florida; sisters, Lillian Barbutes of Cortland, Ohio, Shirley Dias of Avon Park, Florida, Sharon Stanton of Ocala, Florida and Helen (Norm) Clark of Windham, Ohio; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Leone “Lee” Lewis whom he shared 46 years of marriage with; son, Terry Lewis; a brother, Clark E. Lewis of Georgia.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Reverend James Dittmar will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.

Due to the current mandate and pandemic, masks are required and social distancing should be observed.

