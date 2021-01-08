Thomas B. Olsen, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas B. Olsen, 91, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at his home.

He was born January 28, 1929 in Plumville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Paul C. Olsen and the late Katherine A. Ashbaugh.

On October 25, 1952 He married Alice Lydic and they spent the next 57 years together.



He was a graduate of Derry Township High School in Pennsylvania.

Thomas served in the Pennsylvania National Guard, with 23 of those months in Active Federal Duty, serving in Korea. He received National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, Two Battle Stars, United Nations Service Medal.



Thomas worked at Copperweld Steel Company for 32 years, most recently as a foreman.



Thomas was a member of Calvary Bible Church where he was very active He also a prior member of Cortland First Church of God for many years. He used to assist as a fill in pastor when needed. He also was very involved with Gideons. He was a member of the Trumbull Rod & Gun Club, Former Mahoning Wood Carvers, American Legion post #540.



He was a great cook, who loved baking and canning. He also was an avid hunter and most recently enjoyed coloring.



He is survived by his daughter, Victoria (Richard) Crawford of Cortland, Ohio; son, Thomas L. (Jacqueline) Olsen of Cortland, Ohio; daughter, Kimberly (Russell) Wilson of Warren, Ohio; daughter, Ericka Schaeffer of Cortland, Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Nancy Gregg of Terra Alta, West Virginia and Carolyn Tonkin of Indiana, Pennsylvania.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Alice Olsen; daughter, Andrea Bayus; sisters, Viola Mae Kellerman, Arlene Clawson and Judy Anne Olsen and brother, Clarence Paul “Buddy” Olsen.



Private services and military honors will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

