WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas “Tom” Allen Ditchey, 46 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital, after a long battle with cancer.

He was born May 2, 1976, in Warren, Ohio, the son of David A. and Yvonne (Light) Ditchey.

Tom was a 1994 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and earned two bachelor’s degrees from Youngstown State University, where he played in the marching band, jazz band and symphonic orchestra.

He was an active member of Grace Baptist Church, where he was the choir director and band member. Tom loved music of all kinds and played the trumpet in the band called “The Crew”.

He will be sadly missed by his parents, David A. and Yvonne (Light) Ditchey; sister, Lisa Lawson of Niles, Ohio; uncles and aunts, Tom (Helen) Ditchey and James (Rita) Light and numerous cousins.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

The family requests any material contributions be made to Grace Baptist Church, 5418 Mahoning Avenue, NW, Warren, OH 44483, in his memory.

