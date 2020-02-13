Thomas Adam Spuhler, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Adam Spuhler, 84, passed on Monday February 3, 2020 in Siesta Key, Florida. Thomas was enjoying his winter in a place he held so dear, when he lost his three year battle to cancer.

Born in Massillon, Ohio on October 4, 1935 to Miles and Billie Spuhler (Speakman), he was the first of three children.

Thomas is preceded in death by his late brother Robert Miles Spuhler

He is survived by his. Sister Janice Sue Spuhler and his special niece Diane Lennon and the love of his life Betty Jane Spuhler (Bupp).

Married 64 years, Thomas and Betty enjoyed many memories together, especially the birth of their two sons Blake Alan Spuhler, and Bret Adam Spuhler.

Among Tom’s favorite activities, spending time with his six grandchildren and 15 great-grand children was very dear to his heart. Traveling with their motor home, Thomas. And Betty enjoyed taking their grandchildren on trips with only one rule, they had to be potty trained.

Thomas was a master craftsman who specialized in woodworking, and would create beautiful pieces for his church, and cradles for each of his grandchildren. Always fixing things and being as efficient as possible in everything he did were just a couple of Thomas’ endearing and admirable traits. Thomas’ sense of humor was unmatched, and people enjoyed his company and his conversation.

Services will be held at Otterbein United Methodist Church in Trumbull County, Ohio on Friday February 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.

Friends and family may gather at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is honored to assist with these arrangements.

Any donations would be accepted at The Hope Center For Cancer Care, 1745 Niles Cortland Rd, N.E. Warren, OH 44484, and Otterbein United Methodist Church, 1128 St. Rd. N.W. Warren, OH 44481.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 13, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.