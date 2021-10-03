Thomas A. Hillman, Bristolville, Ohio

BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas A. Hillman, 85, of Bristolville, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at Windsor House of Champion, surrounded by his loving family and gracious staff who cared for him.

He was born May 19, 1936 in Youngstown, a son of the late Lawrence and Rumina (Gordon) Hillman.

Tom graduated from Bristol High School in 1955.

After his service in the US Army from 1958-1961, he was employed as a Millwright at the Copperweld Steel Corporation, retiring after 36.5 years.

He was a member of the Western Reserve Lodge and attended Bristolville United Methodist Church.

Tom married Ellen Mehall, a former spouse, and spent many years together raising their two children, Michele and Tommy. In 1993 he married his high school girlfriend, Marlene King.

He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and very dear friends. He loved woodworking and took pride in making gifts for his family. Tom enjoyed bowling with his son (Tommy) in the winter months and enjoyed going to the races with Marlene during the summer. Tom and Marlene also enjoyed camping with friends during the summer. Together they would attend the monthly Copperweld breakfasts, but mostly they loved spending time with their families. Tom will be remembered as somewhat of a jokester, for his contagious laughter and beaming smile.

Tom is survived by his wife, Marlene Hillman, of Bristolville, whom he married March 4, 1993; two children, Michele Hillman of Bristolville and Thomas E. (Keeley) Hillman of Cortland; two stepsons, Scott L. (Linda) King and Rex A. (Mary) King, both of Bristolville; eight grandchildren, Jill Halstead, Brandon (Jen) Williams, Katie Wellman, Russell (Ashley) King, Michael (Heather) Hillman, Rex (Aleasa) King, Jr., Paige King and Kayla (Brandyn) Allen and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother, Edward (Clora) Hillman of Champion and a sister, Penny (Jerry) Calahan of Cortland.

Besides his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his stepmother, Betty Hillman and siblings, Larry Hillman, Jr. and Barbara Doumont.

Friends may call from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the Bristolville United Methodist Church, 6251 Park Drive, Bristolville, OH 44402.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the church, with the Rev. Shirley Frantz officiating.

Interment will take place in the Sager Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to the Bristolville United Methodist Church or the Bristolville Fire Department, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

