Theresa Helen Harvey, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theresa Helen Harvey, 75, of Warren, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 25, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Claybourne Theodore Harvey and the late Eunice Kathryn Logan-Smith.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Theresa Ann Harvey and Tara Harvey; sons, Mike Harvey and Paul Harvey; one brother and one sister; 12 grandchildren; as well as ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one great-grandchild.

Due to the current pandemic private service have taken place.

Cremation arrangements have been handled by Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

