Theodore J. Wilson, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore J. Wilson, 70, of Cortland, Ohio died Monday, January 18, 2021, at his home.



He was born October 23, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late James O. Wilson and the late Luella M. (Wortman) Wilson.



On November 10, 1973, he married the former Patricia Munnell.



Ted was a sports fan and had a passion for the distribution of Bibles.



He is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (Munnell) Wilson of Cortland, Ohio; sisters, Marge Drotar of Ravenna, Ohio and Elizabeth Van Ness of Warren, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Donald W. Wilson and James I. Wilson.



Services will be held 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to services from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Due to the current public health situation, those attending are required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing protocols.



Interment will take place in the Pineview Memorial Park, Warren.



Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.



The family requests that any material contributions be made to the American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall, East Floor 8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155, in his memory.

