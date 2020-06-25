Theodore “Boss” Pawcio, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Theodore “Boss” Pawcio, 90, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born February 13, 1930, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Onifer Pawcio and the late Mary (Pekovich) Pawcio.

Theodore attended Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a foreman at WCI for 34 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He attended Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.

Theodore was a member of VFW in Farmington, DAV and the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed golfing and even had five hole-in-ones, watching westerns, going to casinos, listening to polka music, traveling, working crosswords and cryptoquips but above all he loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Velenski) Pawcio of Warren, Ohio; sons, Theodore (Cindy) Pawcio, Jr., Mark Pawcio and Eric (Shelly) Pawcio; stepchildren, Debby (Dave) Carney, Jon (Sarah) Kloboves and Marsha Kloboves; sister, Sandra (John) Alamilla; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Mae (Penn) Pawcio; daughter-in-law, Mary Kathryn Pawcio; brothers, Nick, Millard, John and Mike Pawcio and sisters, Helen Saxton, Cathryn Augusta and Betty Rhodes.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday, June 29 at the funeral home, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery, Champion, Ohio.

Due to the current health crisis, masks are recommended and social distancing will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 N. Park Avenue, Warren, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers please make any memorial contributions to the Veterans Administration at www.cleveland.va.gov/giving/index.asp or by mail at Cleveland VA Medical Center, 10701 East Boulevard, Cleveland, OH 44106.

