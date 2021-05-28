Thelma R. Yocum, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma R. Yocum, 97, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



She was born February 16, 1924, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late August Retofski.

Thelma was a homemaker and was a very generous woman. She enjoyed her cats.



She is survived by her sons, Gerald Kent Yocum of Warren, Ohio, Ronald Alan Yocum of Mexico and James Daniel Yocum of Alamogordo, New Mexico; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.



In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Lewis Yocum; son, Robert Lewis Yocum; daughter, Carolyn Layfield and three brothers.



Private services were held.



Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.



Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Thelma R. Yocum, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.