Thelma Marie Winkle, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma Marie Winkle, 84, of Champion, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.
She was born February 3, 1937 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Melvin Otto and the late Vina Mae (Doll) Haines.
Thelma had been employed by the Champion School system and the Tribune Chronicle.
She was a founding member of the Grace Baptist Church where she remained active.
In her later years she enjoyed traveling and Oil Panting. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially getting together on Sundays for a meal.
Surviving are five sons, Thomas Dean (Sheri) Molinatto of Southington, Ohio, Russell E. (Darlene) Molinatto of Bristolville, Ohio, Kevin L. (Corey) Molinatto of Ashland, Ohio, Daniel (Maryann) Winkle of Canfield, Ohio and Robert (Roxann) Winkle Jr. of Canfield, Ohio, along with 35 total grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are three sisters, Edith Sampson and Jane Molinatto, both of Champion, Ohio, Peggy Ann Miller of Bradenton, Florida and a brother, Jerry (Peggy Jo) Haines of Cortland, Ohio.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert Winkle; a son, Larry A. Molinatto; a grandson, Tommy Molinatto and eight brothers and sisters.
Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Sager Memorial Cemetery, Bristolville, Ohio.
In accordance to the state mandate, masks must be worn and social distancing will be practiced.
The family requests that material contributions be made to Grace Baptist Church of Champion in her memory.
A television tribute will air Monday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.