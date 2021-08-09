Tharon L. “Red” Summerill, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tharon L. “Red” Summerill, 75, of Warren, died Friday afternoon, August 6, at the Sharon Regional Hospital.



Tharon, or “Red”, as he was affectionately known, was born February 1, 1946 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of Edward and Constance (Stephenson) Summerill.



He was a 1964 graduate of Meadville High School and was employed as an iron worker for Republic/WCI Steel in Warren for 35 years, prior to retiring.

He was in the United Steel Workers Union Local 1375.



He married the former Diana Smith on October 13, 2002. They shared 38 years of life together, 19 years of marriage and many happy memories. She survives him.



Tharon enjoyed outdoor recreation and was a member of the NRA, the Warren Gun Club, the Greenville Sportsman’s Club and the Ohio Gun Collectors Association.



Besides his wife, Tharon is survived by four children, Tharon R. (Donna) Summerill of Coventry, New York, Shannon (Sean) Daley of Warren, Eve (Harry) Summerill-Neel of Avinger, Texas and Yvonne Summerill of Union City, Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind three grandchildren, Amelia, Valkryie and HJ.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 14, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren, with Pastor James Dittmar officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services from Noon – 1:00 p.m.



Condolences can be sent by visiting www.carlwhall.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Tharon L. Summerill please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.