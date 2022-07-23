WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thadd Stephen Markle, 58, of Warren, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at UH Portage Medical Center in Ravenna.

He was born in Warren, Ohio on February 7, 1964, a son to David E. and Alice L. (Rihel) Markle.

Thadd graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School in 1983. He was affectionately known in school as Benny Hill.

He worked at Specialty Pipe & Tube.

Thadd enjoyed camping at River Pines and Leisure Lake Resort. He was active in the Steel Valley Dart Association. Thadd was head coach of the 90lb Howland Little Tigers in the early 90’s. He enjoyed NASCAR, Cleveland Browns, Guardians, Cavaliers and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Survivors include his mother, Alice (Rihel) Markle of Warren; sister, Carol A. Markle of Warren; brother, David Markle of Warren; sister, Renee Eakins of Leavittsburg; two nephews; two nieces; several great-nieces and nephews; three great-great-niece and nephews and his fur baby, Midnight.

He was preceded in death by his father, David E. Markle and his brother-in-law, Richard Eakins.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 25 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.