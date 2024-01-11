WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Sue Wheeler, 63 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024, at Windsor House in Champion.

She was born April 15, 1960, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Robert R. Lee and Carolyn Whipkey Lee.

Terry Sue graduated from Lakeview High School and was a homemaker.

She was of the Baptist faith.

She enjoyed crafting and playing baseball.

Surviving are her mother, Carolyn Lee of Warren, Ohio; two sons, Robert Charles Wheeler of Worthington, Ohio and Phillip Michael (Lauren) Wheeler of Richwood, Ohio, along with four grandchildren and a brother, Ricky R. (Michelle) Lee.

In addition to her father, Robert Lee, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Jackson.

No services will be held.

Interment will be at the Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

