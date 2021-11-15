Terry Otis Blankenship, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Otis Blankenship, 76, of Warren, passed away on November 13, 2021 from a brief illness at home surrounded by his family and caregivers.

He was born January 18, 1945 in New Richmond West Virginia, the son of the late William Henry Blankenship and Ada Ennis (Halsey) Blankenship.



On August 3, 1964 he married Carol “Cookie” Kickbusch of Cleveland. They shared 55 years of marriage and many wonderful memories.

Terry attended Pineville High School in West Virginia.

He served in the United States Army.

Terry was employed by General Motors for 30 years and was a police officer with the Weathersfield Police Department in later years.

He enjoyed RV’ing with his wife and family, music, cars, but most of all spending time with his family and his animals.



He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly (Allan) MonteCalvo of Warren; a sister, Rita Edens; brothers, William “H” Blankenship and Mackie Blankenship all of West Virginia; grandchildren, Vincent MonteCalvo of Warren, Nicholas MonteCalvo of Cleveland and Ashley MonteCalvo of Atlanta, Georgia and great- granddaughter, Mia Adrianna of Girard.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sisters, Fern Thorn, Geraldine Najjar, Dreama Taylor and infant sister Diana Hope Blankenship; brothers, Jack Blankenship and Timmy Blankenship.



His family is heart sick with his departure and will miss his many qualities, especially his stories and humor. However, they are happy that his suffering is over and that he will be reunited with his wife Carol who he has missed dearly the past year and a half.



Services will be held at 6:30 pm on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home. Friends may call from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm on November 19, 2021 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to either the Cortland VFW or MVI Hospice.