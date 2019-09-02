Terry Lee Morrison Tarr, Farmdale, Ohio – Obituary

FARMDALE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry Lee Morrison Tarr, 71, of Farmdale, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born February 7, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harold F. and the late Leoda E. M. (Meyer) Morrison.

On April 6, 1966, she married the late Gary Lee Tarr.

Terry attended Mathews High School, worked at Geauga Industries and was also a nurses’ aide for some years.

She loved Bingo, scratch-offs, camping at Wildwood Acres in Andover and giving her brothers a hard time.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Sheila Tarr of Farmdale, Ohio; grandson, Cory Tarr of Farmdale, Ohio; sisters, Anna Marie (Robert) Trimble of Marionville, Pennsylvania and Lois Rabbass of Fowler, Ohio; her brothers, Orville (Millie) Morrison of Newton Falls, Ohio, Fred (Bonnie) Morrison of Fowler, Ohio and Gary (Virginia) Morrison of Cortland, Ohio; also sister-in-law, Josephine Morrison of Howland, Ohio, as well as, many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary Lee Tarr; son, Gary Lee Tarr, Jr. and brothers, Harold F. Morrison, Jr. and Henry Morrison.

A memorial service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Joel Dickson will officiate.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., on September 5, 2019, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX, 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.