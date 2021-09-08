Terry L. Hindman, Champion, Ohio

CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terry L. Hindman, 59, of Champion, Ohio passed away September 6, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born February 12, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Gerald Popielec Sr. and Marguerite (Burger) Popielec.

She married Paul Hindman on December 20, 1996.



She was a 1980 graduate of LaBrae High School. Terry also received her associate degree from Trumbull Business College and was employed as a Unit Tech at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.



She enjoyed gardening, decorating and camping. She also valued spending time with her family, especially her son, nieces and nephews.



Terry is survived by her husband, Paul “Stu” Hindman of Champion; son, Mathew Walter Daniel Griffin of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; stepsons, Jeffrey Hindman of Orlando, Florida, David Hindman of Seoul, South Korea, and Steph Hindman of Brighton, England; sister, Linda Popielec of Warren; brother, Gerald (Lori) Popielec, Jr. of Warren; sister, Melanie (Mark) Reese of Bristolville; a sister-in-law Patty Popielec; nieces, Dana Popielec-Bahrakis, Yana Ivanova, Isabella Reese, Rosa Reese and Maria Reese; nephews, Maxwell Slater, Trevor Popielec, Cory Popielec, Stosh Slater, Trey Reese and Cameron Reese; five great nieces & nephews and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, John Popielec.



A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mark Reese will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make donations to the Animal Welfare League (812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd SE, Vienna OH 4473) in her memory.



Condolences may be sent to the family using www.carlwhall.com.

