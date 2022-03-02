CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terri Lou Sisko, 65, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center.

She was born July 25, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Larry Harold and Bertha Elizabeth (West) Elliott.

Terri loved her dogs and animals.

She is survived by her brothers, Larry (Cheryl) Elliott of Cortland, Ohio and Lewis (Jean) Elliott of Cape Coral, Florida and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Deland Elliott.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangement have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.