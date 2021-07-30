Terri L. Young, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terri L. Young, 67, resident of Ohio Living Lake Vista Nursing Center in Cortland, passed away early Thursday morning, July 29, 2021, at the facility.



She was born August 8, 1953, in Warren, a daughter of the late Harvey J. and Doris E. (Bridgens) Young.



Terri was a graduate of Howland High School and was employed at the Fairhaven Workshop.

She was a member of the Warren First Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed bowling, reading and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.



Terri is survived by her brother, James Young, of Champion; her niece and guardian, Shelly Pifer, of Warren and numerous other nieces and nephews.



Besides her parents, Terri was preceded in death by three sisters; June Young, Mary Jane Green and Fran Gober.



Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Pastor Mark Deneen officiating.



Friends may call 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 2021 at the funeral home.



Terri will be laid to rest with her parents and sisters in the Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, in Terri’s memory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.