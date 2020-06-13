Terri L. Mansfield, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terri L. Mansfield, 62, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday June 4, 2020, at her residence.

She was born March 16, 1958 in Warren, the daughter of LeRoy P. and Maxine J. (Lynn) Mansfield.

Terri was a 1976 graduate of Champion High School and spent her adult life as a homemaker, raising and caring for her family.

She is survived by her three sons; Michael R. Parnell, of Youngstown, Jason C. Parnell, of Niles and James D. Parnell, of Warren. She also leaves behind two brothers; William T. (Rebecca) Mansfield, and Michael W. Mansfield, both of Warren and 13 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no funeral services or calling hours at this time. Terri’s family is planning for a memorial service to be held at a later date.

Arrangements for Ms. Mansfield are being provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 14, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.