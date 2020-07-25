Terri Ann (Licata) Albanese, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terri Ann (Licata) Albanese, 61, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born September 21st, 1958 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, to the late Anthony Licata and Carol (Sims) Licata.

Terri graduated from Valley High School in New Kensington, Pennsylvania in 1976. She then attended the Bradford Business School in Pittsburgh and achieved an Associate degree.

She married Ronald P. “Ron” Albanese on September 1, 1979 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania and they were blessed with two children; Erin and Michael.

Terri loved spending time with her five grandchildren more than anything and she was affectionately referred to as “Nana” by all of them.

Terri enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, taking long walks with her walking buddy, Pat, and traveling. She was a loving, selfless, generous, and extremely caring person. She was loved by many. Terri was a member of St. Robert’s Parish in Cortland.

Survivors include her husband, Ron; her mother, Carol; daughter, Erin (Ben) Shaker, of Powell, Ohio, and her son, Michael (Kati) Albanese, of Plain City, Ohio. She also leaves behind her sister, Debra (Robert) Simeone, of Cape Coral, Florida; brothers, Philip (Laurie) Licata, of Hilliard, Ohio and Marc (Leigh Ann) Licata, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Jack, Grace and Ava Shaker, and Roman and Gino Albanese and countless extended family members and dear friends.

Besides her father, Terri was preceded in death by her grandparents, Philip and Lila Licata, and Ralph and Dorabell Sims.

A private Mass of Christian Burial was held for Terri’s family and friends.

She was laid to rest in the Resurrection Cemetery in Lewis Center, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or MVI Hospice, in her honor.

Arrangements for Mrs. Albanese were provided by the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: