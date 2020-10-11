Terrance L. Baxter, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terrance L. Baxter, 63, of Warren, Ohio died on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born July 2, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Glen Baxter and Dolores (Manown) Baxter.

Terry was a 1976 graduate of Chalker High School. On February 27, 2003, he married the former Melinda Sweeney and they have shared the last 17 years together.

Terrance was a retired brick layer and later went to work for Tim Garland Excavating. He was a volunteer at the Packard Museum and was a motorcycle enthusiast, who belonged to several motorcycle clubs. Terrance enjoyed riding his Triumph Motorcycles and loved his two cats, Lucky Girl and Viper.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Russell of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers, David (Stephanie) Baxter of Covington, Georgia and Tim (Saraglee) of Champion, Ohio; many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glen Baxter.

Calling hours will be from from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Bazetta Baptist Church, 1109 Perkins Jones Road NE Warren, OH 44483.

Services will be held at the church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Pastor Rod Winyard will be officiating.

The family is also planning a celebration of Terry’s life at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road Vienna, OH 44473, in his memory.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

