CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa S. De Luca, 67, of Champion, Ohio passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home.

She was born May 12, 1955, in Yonkers, New York, the daughter of the late Vido Montellese and the late Rhoda (Butler) Montellese.

She was a 1973 graduate of Champion High School and was employed as a cook at Windsor House. Teresa volunteered at Mobile Meals, loved cooking and her dog, Petey.

She is survived by her sons, Jason (Wendy) De Luca of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, Joseph (Kathleen) De Luca of Columbus, Ohio, Charles “Tony” (Kristen) De Luca of Granville, Ohio and Stephen (Colleen) De Luca of Hardyville, Virginia; brothers, William (Sherri) Montellese of Warren, Ohio and David (Hazel) Montellese of Cleveland, Ohio; grandchildren, Laura (Patti), Kristina (Christopher), Daniel, Michael and Meredith; great-grandson, Nunziato “Otto” and one on-the-way; nieces, Tonya and Lisa; and step-niece, Rayna.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nunziato De Luca, who was also known as “Nunzio”.

A gathering of friends will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

Friends and family may send condolences to her family by visiting carlwhall.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

