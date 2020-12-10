Teresa Ann Clapper, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresa A. Clapper, 86, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born April 5, 1934 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Eunice Clara Gravink.



Teresa was a graduate of Leavittsburg High School.

She worked for Packard Electric for 33 years before retiring.

She loved the outdoors and enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, traveling and card club.

She was a member of Grace Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Michael Cain and his wife, Dorthea, of Southington, Ohio; daughter, Deborah Boni and her husband, Nicholas, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; daughter, Tina White and her husband, Joseph, of Kinsman, Ohio and six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Harold Cain, Jr. and her second husband, James Clapper; sister, Eunice Crawford of Warren, Ohio and two brothers, Fred and John Welling, also of Ohio.

Private services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home where Pastor Lizzie Weed will officiate.

Interment will be in Howland Township Cemetery, Howland, Ohio.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Disabled Veterans in her memory.

