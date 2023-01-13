WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Terance “Terry” A. Merwin, 69, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion.

He was born October 6, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Mary Annebelle Roupe.

Terance was a senior soldier for the Salvation Army.

He is survived by his brother-in-law, Robert Halstead of Warren, Ohio.

Besides his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Halstead; and brother, John Merwin.

No services will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.