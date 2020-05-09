Tasia La Rae Lynch, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tasia La Rae Lynch, 22, of Biloxi, Mississippi departed this life on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

“Tasia” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was born March 19, 1998 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Deirdre (Mario) Rodgers and Tony (Sonya) Lynch.

Tasia was an Airman 1st Class in the United States Air Force stationed at the 81st Force Support Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi.

Tasia loved and lived her best life to the fullest. She truly was a joy to be around and everyone around her loved her energy.

Tasia graduated from Warren G. Harding School and she attended Kent State University for nursing until she decided to join the armed forces to build a better life for her daughter, Mia.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Mia Carpenter, of Warren; her mother, Deirdre (Mario) Rodgers, of Warren; father, Tony (Sonya) Lynch, of Campbell, Ohio; one sister, Keirsten (Jason) Lynch, of Warren; six brothers, DeShawn (Joanna) Wright, of Arizona, Bryan Wright, of Warren, Tony Hilson, of Liberty, Eric Hilson, of Washington, DC, Isaiah Wells, of Warren; and Anthony Lynch, of Warren. She also leaves behind her grandmothers, Diane McKee, of Warren and Darlene Donaldson, of Youngstown.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carolyn Gunther, Theodore McKee and Roy Donaldson.

Due to the current public health situation, calling hours and funeral services for Tasia will be private. Also, in order to comply with stay at home orders, there will be no repass meal held.

Floral tributes in her memory can be sent to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren.

She will be laid to rest in the Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

