Tammy Lee Bird, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tammy Lee Bird, 57, of Girard, Ohio passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.

She was born April 2, 1963, in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Victor and Sandra (Toot) Houk.

Tammy enjoyed making people laugh with her jokes, was an avid Steelers fan and was active in her apartment complex. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Joshua (Julie) Bird of Uniontown, Ohio; daughters, Trista (Zachery) Meade and Dallas (Tiffany) Kittle both of Warren, Ohio and a grandchild, Baker Meade.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 23, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.