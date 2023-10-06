NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Suzanne Elizabeth Holland passed into glory Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the Cleveland Clinic after a nine-month battle with leukemia.

Suzanne was born on April 22, 1955, in Baltimore, Maryland, where she attended elementary and junior high schools. The family later moved to Northern Virginia where she completed high school in 1973. She then attended Covenant College in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Suzanne worked in the Northern Virginia area, as a unit secretary at the George Washington Hospital in Washington D.C. and then in administrative assistant positions at Fairfax, Commonwealth and Fair Oaks hospitals in Northern Virginia.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William “Bill” Grant and Marie (Dankert) Grzena.

She is survived by her brother, Karl Grzena of Cortland Ohio; her Aunt Dorothy (Dankert) Enzinger of Glenview, Illinois and numerous cousins.

She loved being an adopted aunt to the children of cousins and friends and fully enjoyed being a part of their life as they grew up. She was always ahead on sending cards for all occasions.

Suzanne was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Niles, Ohio, where she enjoyed fellowship and serving others.

She was known for being a good listener and offering suggestions based on her experiences and loved any opportunity to socialize, be with others and meet new friends. Suzanne was a kind and caring person. A patient, complementary and sympathetic listener who was easy to talk to and would always leave you feeling uplifted and encouraged. She was a great hugger and had a wonderful sense of humor to go with her distinct laugh and warm loving smile. Suzanne always put others before herself no matter what she was dealing with at the time. During her recent illness, Suzanne made a special point to be a friend and bless all of the care staff that were helping her. Suzanne followed Jesus’ example by serving others and her deep faith was demonstrated by living out the Fruits of the Sprit. She truly was grace personified. Suzanne was also a serious Star Trek and Star Wars fan. She never tired of rewatching old episodes and movies. She adopted the Buckeyes and Browns after moving to Ohio in 2019. Suzanne enjoyed the big beautiful Ohio sunsets and long country drives to see the autumn color changes. She enjoyed, reading, crocheting, traveling and spending time at the beach; especially the last few years wintering in Florida. She was not a fan of the cold Ohio weather or large snow falls.

She will be deeply missed by her many friends and family.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any tributes, in Suzanne’s name, to go to the Bella Woman’s Center via the website Bellateam.com or by mail to Bella Woman’s Center, 1192 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.

Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 13, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor William A. Sprague will officiate. Visitation, preceding the service, will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

