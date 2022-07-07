CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Marie Priddy, 72, of Cortland, Ohio passed away on

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at her home.

She was born June 2, 1950 in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of the late James A. Mitchell and the late Helen M. (Dubber)Mitchell.

She was a graduate of Willoughby South High School.

She worked at Venture Plastics and Nescor combined, for almost 20 years.

Susan loved going to garage sales and shopping, looking for a good deal, bingo and in the past going to car shows with her late companion, Richard Slomcheck.

She is survived by her daughters, Samantha (Dan) Rihel of Warren, Ohio and Dodi (Richard Vogan) Priddy of Cortland, Ohio; sister, Kathy Mitchell of Mecca, Ohio; granddaughters, Brittany (Travis) Beach and Hannah Rihel and great-grandchildren, Austin, Nakayla, Autumn, Brantley, Dominic and Kensley.

She was preceded in death by her father, James A Mitchell; mother, Helen M. Mitchell; companion, Richard Slomcheck and brother, Thomas Mitchell.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no services at this time.

Carl W. Hall Funeral Home is assisting with cremation arrangements.

