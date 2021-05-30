Susan M. Lough, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan M. Lough, 75, of Warren, died late Thursday morning, May 27, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 27, 1946 in Warren, a daughter of the late Paul S. and Evelyn S. (Swartz) Moore.

Susan was a 1964 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and was employed as a manager for Moore’s Janitorial Company.

She was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church.

Susan is survived by her two children, Brenda Lester of Warren and Daniel (Dawn) Lough of Warren, with whom she made her home. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Raquel Lester of Portland, Oregon, Jacob Shively of Boynton Beach, Florida, Ashley Wadsworth of Hubbard and Bethany Pennell of Georgia and several great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Susan was preceded in death by a brother, Daniel Moore and a sister, Rebecca Moore.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements for Ms. Lough have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Avenue, Warren.

