WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Esther Davison, 66, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at her home.

She was born June 13, 1955 in Amherst, Ohio, a daughter of the late Roy P. Haas and the late Winifred A. (Meredith) Haas.

On November 19, 1983 she married Randall D. Davison and they spent the next 36 years together until his passing in 2019.

Susan was a graduate of Amherst High School Class of 1973 and went on to attend Kent State University.

She started her career with the Warren City Schools as a Home Economics teacher, after finishing her Masters Degree in Special Education she continued teaching special needs students in the middle and high schools until her retirement. She received several accolades as a teacher, including two-time recipient of the “Who’s Who Among American Teachers” and twice awarded the “Tribune Chronicle’s A+ Teacher Award”.

Susan was a member and two-time past president of the Western Reserve Spinners and Weavers Guild, three-time past president of the Warren Rose Society and a 10 year Rose Show Chairman. She won many awards for her efforts, including American Rose Society Bronze Medal Winner and three-time best of Show Winner at the Trumbull County Fair.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca (Adam) Oyer of Canton, Ohio and Meredith Davison of Leavittsburg, Ohio; brother, Robert (Deborah) Haas; sister, Nancy (Joe) Jordan and grandchildren, Emma, Alaina and David Oyer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Randall D. Davison and sister, Carol Loose.

Services will be held at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 13 at 12:00 p.m. where Andrew Loose will offer a eulogy. Friends and family may gather from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society, 10501 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106 or Hospice of the Valley, 7676 Market Street Boardman, OH 44512, in Susan’s memory.