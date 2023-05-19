WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Ann Herman, 82, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Girard and Howland, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Community Skilled Health Care Centre.

She was born June 26, 1940, in Cincinnati, Ohio and raised in Indian Hill, the daughter of the late William H. and the late Betty Jane (Weber) Sontag.

Sue graduated from Summit Country Day School and the University of Cincinnati with a BA in History. She was in Theta Phi Alpha sorority and appeared in Glamour Magazine as one of America’s Top 10 Best Dressed College Girls in 1959. Sue tutored several members of the UC NCAA Championship Basketball team, including legendary basketball star Oscar Robinson, “The Big O”, who affectionately called 6′ tall Sue, “The Big S.”

She married the love-of-her-life, Jim Herman (UC’60) and they lived their best lives in the Warren, Ohio area. Sue was a Brownies and Girl Scout Leader, sponsored families in need during holiday seasons, and volunteered at Trumbull Art Guild-teaching arts and crafts and TAMPEEL Recycling Center. A consummate volunteer, she was active on committees and boards (often enough Board President) of a myriad of organizations: Junior Crafts, Trumbull Town Hall, TMH Women’s Auxiliary (where she was active in the annual Charity Ball), YWCA (where she produced the Festival of Trees), the Harriet Taylor Upton Association and she was a founder and designer of the Women’s Park in Warren.

Sue was an avid gardener: hosting events in her own spectacular gardens, speaking and providing programs at many garden clubs. She was Warren Garden Guild President and a member of Dig and Delve, Girard Garden Club, won loads of Horticulture Awards for her flower arrangements at the Trumbull County Fair. She arranged flowers for the weddings, parties and funerals of many friends. She co-owned a beautiful floral shop, The Grapevine for five years and participated in the Yankee Peddler Festival.

An avid tennis player at Avalon Inn and Squaw Creek Country Club, Sue also golfed in the Church league and Chip and Putt (league) and registered a hole-in-one. Sue and Jim enjoyed summers and holidays at Lake Lorelei and spent 20 happy winters as snowbirds in Venice, Florida. They were on the Warren Elks Oktoberfest Committee. They relished dancing to the Top Notes at Drum and Fiddle big band dinner dances and exploring cuisines in their International Dinner Club.

Sue was born to be a mother and leader– a loving, strong, creative, nurturing, fun, feisty, compassionate, inspiring woman. Her legacy lives on in her family and many others.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Jane (Hugh) Pool of Brooklyn, New York; sons, Peter (Dr. Stephanie Smith) Herman of Hubbard, Ohio and Andrew (Amelina) Herman of Warren, Ohio; brother, Bill (Debbie) Sontag of Naples, Florida; sister, Dr. Lyn (Eric) Sontag-Oseas of Cincinnati, Ohio and grandchildren, Beau and Lily Pool, Lulu, Teddy, Alicia, Luc, Naomi and Benjamin Herman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James O. Herman.

A garden memorial service will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at the Women’s Park in Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

