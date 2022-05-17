WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stosh Lee Slater, 30, of Warren, Ohio, lost his battle with depression Saturday, May 14, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born August 1, 1991, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Randy Slater and Linda (Popielec) Slater.

Stosh was an adventurer at heart, a fisherman and a lover of animals. He was a hard worker and loyal friend. He loved his family, particularly his nieces, nephews and cousins. Stosh’s humor, fun-loving spirit and kind heart made everyone around him smile.

He married the love of his life on August 24, 2019. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his wife, Laurissa (Parsons) Slater of Warren, Ohio; mother and father, Linda and Randy Slater; brother, Maxwell (Whitney) Slater; nephew, Cooper Slater and aunts and uncles, Melanie (Mark) Reese, Paul “Stu” Hindman, Patricia Popielec, Larry (Darla) Slater, Linda (Larry) Kuhn and Peggy (Rusty) Sewell.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marguerite and Gerald Popielec, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Yvonne and David Slater; uncle, John (Patricia) Popielec and aunt, Terry (Stu) Hindman.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Stosh’s life on Saturday, May 21 at the VFW Post 7200, 6006 OH-534, West Farmington, OH 44491 from the hours of 2:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Cremation has taken place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

If you or someone you know is struggling, dial 988 for the National Suicide Hotline.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.