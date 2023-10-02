BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steven Michael Sabat, Sr., 59, of Bristolville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack Saturday, September 30 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 4, 1964, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph Sabat, and Claudia (Jones) Sabat.

More than anything Steve was a family man. He has two adult sons he was very proud of and was very active with their various activities, like boy scouts and sports. Sometimes a little loud from the sidelines. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, and hunting.

He was a member of Wildare church where he liked to volunteer.

He worked as a field engineer at Verizon wireless for over 35 years, where he never used a sick day.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Shaffer) Sabat of Bristolville, Ohio, whom he married June 29th, 1991; sons, Steven Sabat, Jr., of Bristolville, Ohio and Benjamin (Kayla) Sabat of Northfield, Ohio; Father Joseph Sabat and mother, Claudia (Jones) Sabat of Howland, Ohio; brother, Joseph (Debbra) Sabat of Howland, Ohio; sister Mari Sabat of Rochester, New York.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Rev. Rick Oaks will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 and again one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home

Interment will be in Sager Memorial Park Bristolville, Ohio.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home.

